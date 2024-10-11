Blues spoil Celebrini's impressive debut with 5-4 overtime win over the Sharks

Celebrini scored his goal 7:01 into the game, for the second fastest goal ever for a No. 1 pick. Only Mario Lemieux got his first earlier in his debut, scoring 2:59 into the game against Boston on Oct. 11, 1984. Celebrini is the youngest player in NHL history to record two points in the first of his debut at 18 years, 119 days, according to Sportradar. Shane Doan held the previous mark at 18 years, 362 days.