Blues rally after losing Dylan Holloway to injury to beat Lightning 3-2

Holloway left the bench on a stretcher with 1:11 remaining in the first period after being struck in the neck by a puck on his previous shift. As play was stopped for a potential penalty, Blues players were seen motioning and shouting for help. The Blues reported that Holloway was alert and stable and was transported to an area hospital for further observation. Referees Cody Beach and Wes McCauley sent the teams off for the first intermission immediately after Holloway was carted away.