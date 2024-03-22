St. Louis Blues (37-30-3, fifth in the Central Division) vs. Minnesota Wild (34-28-8, sixth in the Central Division)

Saint Paul, Minnesota; Saturday, 2 p.m. EDT

BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues visit the Minnesota Wild after Jake Neighbours' two-goal game against the Ottawa Senators in the Blues' 5-2 win.

Minnesota has gone 34-28-8 overall with an 8-11-2 record in Central Division play. The Wild have a 9-13-2 record in games they have more penalties than their opponent.

St. Louis is 37-30-3 overall with a 9-12-1 record against the Central Division. The Blues have gone 29-4-1 in games they score three or more goals.

The teams meet Saturday for the fifth time this season. The Blues won 3-2 in a shootout in the last meeting. Neighbours led the Blues with two goals.

TOP PERFORMERS: Kirill Kaprizov has 36 goals and 41 assists for the Wild. Ryan Hartman has scored three goals and added four assists over the last 10 games.

Jordan Kyrou has 22 goals and 31 assists for the Blues. Pavel Buchnevich has five assists over the last 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Wild: 6-2-2, averaging 2.7 goals, 4.2 assists, 4.7 penalties and 17 penalty minutes while giving up 2.1 goals per game.

Blues: 6-4-0, averaging 2.6 goals, 4.5 assists, 2.6 penalties and 5.5 penalty minutes while giving up 2.3 goals per game.

INJURIES: Wild: Jared Spurgeon: out for season (hip/back), Joel Eriksson Ek: out (lower-body), Sam Hentges: out (undisclosed), Jonas Brodin: day to day (lower body).

Blues: Torey Krug: day to day (lower body).

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.