Minnesota Wild (1-0-2, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (2-1, in the Central Division)
Blues host the Wild after Buchnevich's 2-goal game
Minnesota Wild (1-0-2, in the Central Division) vs. St. Louis Blues (2-1, in the Central Division)
By The Associated Press
St. Louis; Tuesday, 7:30 p.m. EDT
BOTTOM LINE: The St. Louis Blues host the Minnesota Wild after Pavel Buchnevich scored two goals in the Blues' 4-3 loss to the Vegas Golden Knights.
St. Louis went 11-13-2 in Central Division games and had a 43-33-6 record overall last season. The Blues averaged 2.8 goals on 28.9 shots per game last season.
Minnesota went 9-14-3 in Central Division play and had a 39-33-10 record overall last season. Goalies for the Wild averaged 26.5 saves per game last season while conceding 3.2 goals per game.
INJURIES: Blues: None listed.
Wild: None listed.
___
The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.
about the writer
The Associated PressThe Associated Press
Detroit Lions defensive end Aidan Hutchinson had successful surgery to repair a fractured tibia and fibula he sustained against the Dallas Cowboys, the team announced Monday.