Bluebells and other spring flowers can be nature's antidote to stressful times

HALLE, Belgium — Gilles Gui was looking for the magical purple bluebells that raise their heads each spring under the budding beech leaves of the Hallerbos forest, an annual explosion of color that draws crowds from around the world.
And in these times full of stress and anxiety about wars, economic threats and other tensions, he found something else too: a sense of tranquility.
''I notice that there's a lot of silence in my head when I'm done,'' Gui said. ''Yeah, it helps me keep some peace in my mind, really just take my mind away from everything that's going on.''
Spending time in nature, experts have long said, can be a balm in troubled times.
''From a stroll through a city park to a day spent hiking in the wilderness, exposure to nature has been linked to a host of benefits, including improved attention, lower stress, better mood, reduced risk of psychiatric disorders, and even upticks in empathy and cooperation,'' a 2020 article of the American Psychological Association said.
''These are extraordinary times,'' said Ignace Glorieux, a sociology professor at Brussels University, adding that the under-30 generation in particular is under pressure.
''This is also the generation maybe that suffered most from the COVID crisis,'' Glorieux said. ''And now they come into a situation where there's a lot of international uncertainty. So especially this group, maybe more than (the older) generation, is suffering from that and feels very uncertain about their future.''
Gui, 26, knows what Glorieux is talking about. ''I do know of people my age who are worried and also with financial situations going on, who try to keep level heads, but it's very hard for them,'' he said.