Crickety Ginger Snaps

Makes 48 cookies.

Note: Anne Ahiers of Vandais Heights won the 3 Cricketeers' Best Recipe Contest at the State Fair for these cookies, which are crispy on the edge and soft in the middle. The judges loved the cookie's texture and how the malt-like nutty flavors of the cricket powder enhanced the taste of ginger and molasses. This recipe needs time to chill before baking.

• 3/4 c. shortening

• 1 c. sugar

• 1 egg

• 1/4 c. light or mild molasses

• 1 1/2 c. flour

• 1/2 c. 100% pure cricket powder, such as 3 Cricketeers, sifted

• 2 tsp. baking soda

• 1 tsp. ground ginger

• 1/2 tsp. salt

Directions

In a large bowl, beat shortening and sugar until light and fluffy. Add egg and molasses; mix until well blended.

In a small bowl, whisk together the flour, sifted cricket powder, baking soda, ground ginger and salt. Stir dry ingredients into the wet ingredients until combined. Cover and refrigerate 1 to 3 hours or overnight, until dough is firm enough to roll into balls.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Shape dough into 1-inch balls and roll in sugar. Place 2 inches apart on ungreased baking sheets. Bake 9 to 12 minutes, until lightly browned and cracked. Cool 1 minute before transferring to a cooling rack.

Elvis on a Stick: Peanut Butter Bacon Banana Bread

Serves 16.

Note: This Elvis-inspired Peanut Butter Bacon Banana Bread recipe comes from Karen Cope of Minneapolis, who took first place with it at the Minnesota State Fair in the Blue Ribbon Banana Bread Contest. Find more recipes at BlueRibbonGroup.net. If you skip the bacon (and bacon fat) add an additional 1 tablespoon of butter.

• 6 strips bacon (see Note)

• 1 tbsp. bacon fat, cooled

• 1 c. brown sugar

• 3 tbsp. unsalted butter, room temperature

• 3/4 c. peanut butter

• 2 c. mashed bananas (3 to 4 large bananas)

• 2 eggs

• 1 tsp. vanilla extract

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1 tsp. baking soda

• 2 c. flour

• 2 c. mini chocolate chips, divided

• 2 c. peanut butter chips, divided

• 2 tsp. vegetable shortening, divided

• 1/4 c. honey roasted peanuts, finely chopped

• 2 tbsp. banana chips, finely chopped

• 16 wide wooden sticks, 3/4- by 8-in.

Directions

To prepare the bread: Fry bacon until crisp. Chop into fine pieces and reserve for topping. Save 1 tablespoon of bacon fat for bread batter.

Preheat oven to 350 degrees. Grease two 9-inch cake pans. Line bottoms with parchment paper.

In a large mixing bowl, cream bacon fat, butter, peanut butter, and brown sugar until fluffy, about 3 minutes. Add mashed bananas, eggs, vanilla, salt and baking soda, and mix until smooth. Stir in flour, 1 cup mini chocolate chips and 1 cup peanut butter chips. Mix until just combined. Divide mixture between the two prepared pans and smooth out the tops.

Bake 20 to 25 minutes, until light golden brown and edges start to pull away from the sides. A toothpick inserted into center should come out clean, without chocolate. Cool on wire rack.

To prepare the glaze and toppings: In a small bowl, melt remaining 1 cup peanut butter chips and 1 teaspoon shortening. Mix until smooth; set aside. In another small bowl, melt remaining chocolate chips and 1 teaspoon shortening; set aside. Cut each round of banana bread into 8 wedges. Insert a wide wooden stick on the outer edge of each piece. Drizzle with peanut butter and chocolate glaze, then sprinkle with chopped peanuts, banana chips and bacon pieces.