Blue Line to shut down for 12 days to kick off major maintenance work

The entire length of the Blue Line will shut down for 12 days starting Monday night, meaning riders will need to catch buses that will fill in for trains or find alternate routes to take.
Metro Transit is embarking on the first phase of a multiyear project that will rank as the agency’s largest maintenance effort in its history, said Brian Funk, Metro Transit’s chief operating officer.
From 10 p.m. Monday until trains resume running the morning of Oct. 4, buses will shuttle passengers along the 11-mile line and stop at or close to light-rail stations. Buses will operate more frequently than trains — running every 8 to 15 minutes — but trips will take significantly longer, Funk said.
“We are not leaving anybody high and dry,” Funk said. Buses will operate on all segments, but “it will take longer depending on where they are going.”
Schedules posted on Metro Transit’s website show a southbound Blue Line trip from Target Field to the end of the line at Mall of America takes about 40 minutes. That trip by bus could take 80 minutes, Funk said.
Riders may find the D Line, a rapid bus line from Brooklyn Center to downtown Minneapolis and continuing to Mall of America, to provide competitive travel times, Funk said.
Riders can help speed up trips by buying fares on the Metro Transit app rather than paying at the fare box, Funk said.
Green Line trains will continue to run uninterrupted between U.S. Bank Stadium and the University of Minnesota and downtown St. Paul. The portion of the line that runs along 5th Street in downtown Minneapolis where it shares tracks with the Blue Line will be closed. Riders will need to transfer to buses to continue trips into downtown.