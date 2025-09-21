News & Politics

Blue Line to shut down for 12 days to kick off major maintenance work

Buses will fill in for light-rail trains Monday night until Oct. 4; riders should plan for longer trips.

By Tim Harlow

The Minnesota Star Tribune
September 21, 2025 at 12:00PM
Metro Transit is embarking on the first phase of its “Renew the Blue” project, which will rank as the agency’s largest maintenance effort in its history. (Richard Sennott/The Minnesota Star Tribune)

The entire length of the Blue Line will shut down for 12 days starting Monday night, meaning riders will need to catch buses that will fill in for trains or find alternate routes to take.

Metro Transit is embarking on the first phase of a multiyear project that will rank as the agency’s largest maintenance effort in its history, said Brian Funk, Metro Transit’s chief operating officer.

From 10 p.m. Monday until trains resume running the morning of Oct. 4, buses will shuttle passengers along the 11-mile line and stop at or close to light-rail stations. Buses will operate more frequently than trains — running every 8 to 15 minutes — but trips will take significantly longer, Funk said.

“We are not leaving anybody high and dry,” Funk said. Buses will operate on all segments, but “it will take longer depending on where they are going.”

Schedules posted on Metro Transit’s website show a southbound Blue Line trip from Target Field to the end of the line at Mall of America takes about 40 minutes. That trip by bus could take 80 minutes, Funk said.

Riders may find the D Line, a rapid bus line from Brooklyn Center to downtown Minneapolis and continuing to Mall of America, to provide competitive travel times, Funk said.

Riders can help speed up trips by buying fares on the Metro Transit app rather than paying at the fare box, Funk said.

Green Line trains will continue to run uninterrupted between U.S. Bank Stadium and the University of Minnesota and downtown St. Paul. The portion of the line that runs along 5th Street in downtown Minneapolis where it shares tracks with the Blue Line will be closed. Riders will need to transfer to buses to continue trips into downtown.

Other than for emergency shutdowns lasting from a few hours to a few days, this will be the first time the line, from end to end, will close at once for this long, Funk said.

Metro Transit chose the two-week period to carry out the work because there are no Twins or Vikings games at home or “mega events” on the schedule, Funk said.

With the amount of work that needs to be done, Metro Transit could not keep trains running, Funk said.

“We cannot do that with the extensive work that needs to be undertaken,” he said. “We need to take care of our rail system.”

Over the 12 days, crews will replace worn and damaged tracks along the entirety of the line. They also will replace several switches that allow trains to travel between tracks in the Cedar-Riverside area. Metro Transit also will power-wash stations and repair broken glass.

Metro Transit staff, including senior management, will be at boarding locations to assist riders. Transit Rider Investment Program (TRIP) agents will be present on replacement buses to help riders find their way, and they will check fares as they do on light-rail and rapid bus lines, the agency said.

This round of maintenance is preview of what is to come as Metro Transit works to keep the 20-year-old light-rail line that runs from downtown Minneapolis to Mall of America in good operating condition. Next summer, riders will face a 45-day closure, with a 53-day shutdown scheduled in 2027.

The $80.2 million restoration project will continue next summer with a much-needed signal upgrade. The equipment installed when the line opened in 2004 is at the end of its lifecycle. A full renovation of the Lake Street/Midtown Station is on the schedule for next year, with Franklin Avenue the year after. Other platforms will get new lighting, real-time signage, glass replacement and other work to make stations safer and more comfortable.

A rendering of the new Lake Street/Midtown transit station in Minneapolis. (Metro Transit)

“The Blue Line is a critical part of our transit network, and we need to continually maintain and improve this investment so it remains a safe, reliable and convenient way for people to get where they need to go,” general manager Lesley Kandaras said. “We are ready to support Blue Line riders with replacement bus service until rail service resumes, and we thank riders for their understanding during this time.”

