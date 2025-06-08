Blue Jays try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Twins

Toronto Blue Jays (35-29, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (34-30, second in the AL Central)
Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT
PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Bowden Francis (2-7, 5.84 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (6-2, 2.91 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)
BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -174, Blue Jays +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs
BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays hit the road against the Minnesota Twins trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.
Minnesota has an 18-10 record at home and a 34-30 record overall. The Twins have a 24-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.
Toronto has gone 13-16 in road games and 35-29 overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .253, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.
The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.