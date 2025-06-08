Sports

Blue Jays try to continue road win streak in matchup against the Twins

Toronto Blue Jays (35-29, second in the AL East) vs. Minnesota Twins (34-30, second in the AL Central)

June 8, 2025 at 8:03AM

Minneapolis; Sunday, 2:10 p.m. EDT

PITCHING PROBABLES: Blue Jays: Bowden Francis (2-7, 5.84 ERA, 1.47 WHIP, 48 strikeouts); Twins: Joe Ryan (6-2, 2.91 ERA, 0.90 WHIP, 76 strikeouts)

BETMGM SPORTSBOOK LINE: Twins -174, Blue Jays +145; over/under is 8 1/2 runs

BOTTOM LINE: The Toronto Blue Jays hit the road against the Minnesota Twins trying to extend a three-game road winning streak.

Minnesota has an 18-10 record at home and a 34-30 record overall. The Twins have a 24-7 record in games when they out-hit their opponents.

Toronto has gone 13-16 in road games and 35-29 overall. Blue Jays hitters are batting a collective .253, the seventh-best team batting average in MLB play.

The teams play Sunday for the third time this season.

TOP PERFORMERS: Trevor Larnach has eight doubles, a triple, 10 home runs and 31 RBIs for the Twins. Willi Castro is 12 for 37 with a double, four home runs and six RBIs over the last 10 games.

George Springer leads the Blue Jays with 10 home runs while slugging .487. Ernie Clement is 15 for 38 with five doubles, two home runs and six RBIs over the past 10 games.

LAST 10 GAMES: Twins: 4-6, .253 batting average, 5.04 ERA, outscored opponents by three runs

Blue Jays: 9-1, .302 batting average, 3.50 ERA, outscored opponents by 30 runs

INJURIES: Twins: Pablo Lopez: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Luke Keaschall: 60-Day IL (forearm), Danny Coulombe: 15-Day IL (forearm), Michael Tonkin: 60-Day IL (shoulder)

Blue Jays: Daulton Varsho: 10-Day IL (hamstring), Anthony Santander: 10-Day IL (shoulder), Yimi Garcia: 15-Day IL (shoulder), Max Scherzer: 60-Day IL (thumb), Ryan Burr: 60-Day IL (shoulder), Nick Sandlin: 15-Day IL (back), Alek Manoah: 60-Day IL (elbow), Angel Bastardo: 60-Day IL (elbow)

The Associated Press created this story using technology provided by Data Skrive and data from Sportradar.

