Blue Jays hit 4 home runs, use 8-run second inning to rout struggling Athletics 12-0

TORONTO — Ernie Clement homered and had five RBIs, Bo Bichette homered and drove in three runs, and the Toronto Blue Jays used an eight-run second inning to rout the struggling Athletics 12-0 on Thursday night.
José Berríos (2-2) and two relievers combined on a four-hitter as the Blue Jays recorded their second straight shutout and fourth of the season. All four have come since May 20.
The Athletics have lost three straight and 14 of 15, getting outscored 117-44 in that span.
The A's have been outscored by 101 total runs this season. They've lost by 10 or more runs an MLB-worst seven times.
Vladimir Guerrero Jr. hit a two-run homer and George Springer added a solo shot for Toronto. Alejandro Kirk reached base four times, scored twice and drove in a run with a sacrifice fly.
The A's have allowed at least one home run in 11 consecutive games, giving up 25 total homers in that span. Athletics opponents have hit 84 home runs this season.
Berríos struck out nine in six innings to win for the first time since April 7 at Boston.
Athletics left-hander Jacob Lopez (0-3) allowed seven runs and six hits in 1 2/3 innings, his third straight losing start.