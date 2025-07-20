Blue Jays beat Giants 8-6, complete series sweep and match franchise record of 10 straight home wins

TORONTO — Addison Barger hit a two-run home run, Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and George Springer added hit solo shots and the Toronto Blue Jays beat the San Francisco Giants 8-6 on Sunday to complete a three-game sweep and match a franchise record with their 10th consecutive home win.
Toronto also won 10 straight at home July 21-August 3, 1985.
Toronto's current streak began with a four-game series sweep of the Yankees from June 30 to July 3, overtaking New York for the AL East lead. The Blue Jays followed that with a three-game sweep of the Los Angeles Angels.
The Yankees and Blue Jays open a three-game series in Toronto on Monday.
Since a three-game sweep of San Diego in late May, the Blue Jays have won 22 of 26 at home.
Guerrero reached base three times and drove in two as Toronto improved to 12-3 in July. The series sweep was their eighth of the season.
Toronto's José Berríos (6-4) allowed four runs and eight hits in 5 2/3 innings and won for the fourth time in six starts. Yariel Rodríguez finished for his second save in three chances.
Springer's homer was his team-leading 17th. Barger's was his 14th.