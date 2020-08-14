Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is providing about $70 million in premium rebates and discounts as patients had to delay or pulled back from many types of health care with COVID-19.

The state's largest health insurer said Friday it would offer about $38 million in premium relief to Medicare members, people who purchase individual health plans and certain business customers through one-time credits of 10% to 25%. The credits would be in addition to about $31 million in rebate checks to individual market customers that are mandated by the federal Affordable Care Act (ACA).

Insurers across the country are making similar moves as health plan profits have boomed this spring with dramatic reductions in nonemergency health care due to the pandemic.

"The premium holidays, and the advanced rebates, are good publicity," said Allan Baumgarten, an independent health care analyst in St. Louis Park. They also help health insurers maintain employer groups as customers, Baumgarten said, despite the weak economy.

"I think these insurers are saying: If we give you a break, can we count on you to maintain your insurance coverage through 2020 as opposed to losing you as an insurance customer?"

To conserve supplies for an expected surge in pandemic patients, states ordered a suspension of elective and non-emergency health care this spring. Health insurers have had many fewer medical bills to pay, as a result.

Minnetonka-based UnitedHealthcare, the nation's largest health insurer, has highlighted its premium relief efforts at several points over the past few months, including a May announcement of $1.5 billion in credits and spending related to the pandemic.

Minneapolis-based UCare said in May that it would cut Medicare premiums by 20% for the months of July and August among other discounts. Bloomington-based HealthPartners and Minnetonka-based Medica announced in June discounts for about 70,000 people in Medicare health plans.

Employers who buy "fully insured" coverage from Eagan-based Blue Cross will get the bulk of the credits, about $22 million worth, in the October billing cycle, the insurer said Friday.

Blue Cross said in a statement that many businesses that buy coverage from the insurer have seen a significant decline in the use of medical services among employees "due to pandemic-related postponements of elective procedures and other delays in nonemergency health care." As a result, the insurer said it would provide a one-month premium relief credit of 20% for more than 9,000 employers across the state.

Eligible Medicare beneficiaries in Advantage, Cost and Supplement plans will receive a one-time premium credit that amounts to a 10% to 25% return of two months' worth of premiums earlier this year, Blue Cross says. The insurers says access to non-emergency care was most restricted due to the pandemic at that point.

Certain customers in individual health plans will see a 20% return of a previous month's coverage payment from earlier in the year.

Taken together, the company says it's providing $16 million in credits and discounts to Medicare enrollees and individuals.

The ACA rebates typically are issued in September, Blue Cross says, but the insurer last month mailed more than 25,000 checks totaling more than $31 million. Under the federal law, insurers must spend at least 80% of premiums on health care services and quality improvement. When they don't, they must rebate the difference to people in individual market health plans.

Across the country, insurers are sizing up the amounts they are paying for health services and projecting the need to pay future rebates under the ACA, Baumgarten said. Those rebates could be required not only for individual market customers, but also some employer groups.

"It's a matter of pay me now," he said, "or pay me later."

