Dr. Craig Samitt , who has been CEO of Eagan-based Blue Cross and Blue Shied of Minnesota for almost three years, is retiring, the company said Wednesday.

Kathleen Blatz, former chief justice of the Minnesota Supreme Court, will act as interim CEO starting April 1. She also served as the company's interim president and CEO prior to Samitt's appointment and has served on the company's board of trustees for more than a decade.

Samitt's retirement is effective May 3, according to a news release from the health insurer. He previously worked as executive vice president and chief clinical officer at Indianapolis-based Anthem.

"The board of trustees of Blue Cross and Blue Shield of Minnesota is grateful for Dr. Craig Samitt's leadership during the past three years, and we wish him well in his retirement," said Michael Robinson, chairman of the board, in a statement. "Dr. Samitt's vision to reinvent health care is the blueprint for the future of Blue Cross in Minnesota, and we believe it can serve as a national model for health and wellness."

About 2.5 million people have insurance benefits via Blue Cross of Minnesota, which reported an operating loss of $55 million on $13.3 billion in total revenue for 2019. It is the state's largest nonprofit insurer.

