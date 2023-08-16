When summer comes around, my social media feed begins to fill with mouthwatering photos of BLT sandwiches piled high with crispy slices of bacon; thick, juicy slabs of tomatoes; stacks of cool, green lettuce leaves; and, more often than not, slices of creamy avocado. It makes sense because, one, most of my friends, like me, are food-obsessed, and, two, this is the moment when all the ingredients for a first-class BLTA are at their finest.

While avocados are available all year long, they seem to pair especially well with many summer favorites. They're great in salads, on burgers, in tacos and, of course, in sandwiches. But you can't talk about avocados without mentioning guacamole, the dish that introduced many of us to this versatile fruit.

I'm typically a guacamole purist. All you need to make this iconic Mexican dip are avocado, cilantro, onion, jalapeño, lime juice and salt, all mashed together in a bowl. But, as I scrolled through all those BLT photos, it occurred to me that bacon, lettuce and tomatoes could be a worthy addition to my favorite guac recipe. Turns out, I was right.

The smoky bacon brings a hint of saltiness that makes the avocados shine, while the tomatoes and lettuce taste fresh and light in this rich and creamy dish.

I make sure to remove as much of the excess liquid from the tomatoes as possible before adding them to the guacamole to ensure they don't alter the texture of the dip. I also like to serve it on top of shredded lettuce. Mixing the lettuce into the dip would cause it to wilt and become slimy.

Tortilla chips and guac is the go-to combo, but don't think of this as only a dip. Spread a generous amount on a slice of toasted rustic bread and top with a fried egg the next time you get a craving for avocado toast. Or serve on top of tacos or nachos. The options are endless.

BLT Guacamole

Makes about 3 1/2 cups.

Everything you love about a BLTA, in guac form. While this addictively flavorful dip is delicious with tortilla chips, it also makes a great topping for toast and, of course, tacos. From Meredith Deeds.

• 3 large ripe Hass avocados, peeled and pitted

• 1/2 c. red onion, finely chopped

• 1 small tomato, seeded and chopped (about 1/2 c.)

• 1 serrano chile, seeds removed, if desired, finely chopped

• 1 tbsp. fresh lime juice, plus more if necessary

• 1/2 tsp. salt

• 1/4 c. cilantro

• 5 slices bacon, cooked and chopped

• 1 c. thinly sliced romaine lettuce

• Lime wedges

• Tortilla chips, for serving

Directions

Smash avocados with a potato masher or fork in a medium bowl. Place red onion in a colander and rinse well under cold water. Drain thoroughly. Place the chopped tomato on paper towels to remove any excess liquid.

Add the onion, chile, lime juice, salt and cilantro. Reserve 2 tablespoons of the chopped bacon and 2 tablespoons of the chopped tomatoes. Add the remaining bacon and tomatoes to the avocado mixture. Stir to combine. Taste and add more salt or lime juice, if necessary.

Place the sliced romaine lettuce on a serving plate or bowl. Top with the guacamole and garnish with reserved bacon and tomatoes; serve with chips and lime wedges alongside.

Meredith Deeds is a cookbook author and food writer from Edina. Reach her at meredithdeeds@gmail.com. Follow her on Instagram ­at @meredithdeeds.