Ceridian HCM Holdings saw a fourth quarter sales bump of more than 25%, pushing the Bloomington software enterprise company's annual revenue over $1 billion for the first time.

Despite the sales bumps, though, the company posted a loss for the quarter and for the full year.

The company also promoted Leagh Turner from president and chief operating officer to co-CEO and added her to the board of directors.

"I am very pleased to report that we closed fiscal year 2021 with strong momentum and performance," said David Ossip, co-chief executive, in a news release.

The company, which published the financial results after the stock markets closed on Wednesday, lost $9.5 million, or 6 cents a share, compared with a loss of $17.3 million, or 12 cents a share, in the same period a year ago.

Earnings adjusted for one-time charges were 6 cents a share, above analysts' expectations, but down 33% from the 9 cents a share in the fourth quarter of 2020.

Quarterly revenue for the company — whose Dayforce software provides enterprise wide human resources and payroll functions — was $282.1 million, up 26.6%. Revenue was up 25% for the last three quarters of 2021 and now above pre-pandemic levels.

Annual revenue for the year finished at $1.02 billion, up 22% from 2020.

The company expects revenue to continue growing 23% to 25%, with revenue reaching $1.19 billion to $1.22 billion for this fiscal year.

As the company transitions to a co-CEO structure, Turner will focus on day-to-day operations.

Ossip, who also is chairman of the company, will focus more on innovation, including the Dayforce Wallet service, which allows employees to be paid between regular pay days.

Ceridian's stock closed Thursday at $76.86, down 5.1%. Over the last 52-weeks shares have ranged between $67.58 and $130.37.