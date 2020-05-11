A Bloomington woman who was assaulted by her son in April died last week.

Lila Bulygo, 82, died of complications from strangulation May 4 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.

Her son James Bulygo, 56, was charged with second-degree attempted murder. The charges are expected to be amended by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office now that she has died.

Bulygo was found by police April 29 in critical condition. Her son said they had been arguing, and he offered no motive for his actions other than to say he’s mentally ill, the criminal complaint read.

Paramedics and officers restored her pulse and transported her to the hospital, where she remained unconscious with an irregular heartbeat.

DAVID CHANEN