A Bloomington woman who was assaulted by her son in April died last week.
Lila Bulygo, 82, died of complications from strangulation May 4 at Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina.
Her son James Bulygo, 56, was charged with second-degree attempted murder. The charges are expected to be amended by the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office now that she has died.
Bulygo was found by police April 29 in critical condition. Her son said they had been arguing, and he offered no motive for his actions other than to say he’s mentally ill, the criminal complaint read.
Paramedics and officers restored her pulse and transported her to the hospital, where she remained unconscious with an irregular heartbeat.
DAVID CHANEN
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Local
East Metro
Old river lock in Minneapolis could have new life as a park
Army Corps reviewing what to do with structure.
Local
Bemidji leader tapped as new CEO of the Blandin Foundation
The Blandin Foundation, one of the largest foundations in Minnesota, has a new CEO after a 10-month national search.The foundation's trustees recently voted to select…
West Metro
Lake Minnetonka July 4 celebration canceled due to virus
The Lake Minnetonka 4th of July celebration has been canceled due to the COVID-19 virus.The celebration, which has taken place in Excelsior since 1888, is…
Coronavirus
New drug, contact tracing, part of state's next COVID-19 phase
The Minnesota Department of Health is on track by week's end to employ 460 contact investigators to identify cases early and try to keep small COVID-19 clusters from exploding among entire businesses or communities.
West Metro
Bloomington woman assaulted by her son has died
A Bloomington woman who was assaulted by her son in April died last week. Lila Bulygo, 82, died of complications from strangulation May 4 at…