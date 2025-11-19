Bloomington trafficking sting leads to 16 arrests

Twin Cities Suburbs

Police did not announce any charges filed against the men, who were arrested between Nov. 5 and 14 and range in age from 18 to 52.

By Elliot Hughes

The Minnesota Star Tribune
November 19, 2025
Among the 16 men arrested were a civilian employee of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement and a Metro Transit bus driver, Bloomington police said. (Bloomington Police Department)

Bloomington police on Tuesday announced the arrest of 16 men who allegedly attempted to solicit minors for sex during a sting operation.

Police did not publicize any charges filed against the men, who were arrested between Nov. 5 and 14 and range in age from 18 to 52. Fourteen are from Minnesota, one from Maryland and another from Pennsylvania.

Those arrested include a civilian employee of the U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) and a Metro Transit bus driver, police said.

Metro Transit said Tuesday the employee has been placed on administrative leave. A request for comment from ICE was not immediately returned Tuesday evening.

The operation involved undercover officers using “various communication methods” to engage with adults attempting to solicit sex from who they believed was a 17-year-old, according to a statement.

Bloomington police were assisted by police from Richfield, Eden Prairie, Roseville, Minneapolis-St. Paul International Airport and officers from the Minnesota Bureau of Criminal Apprehension.

Police said anyone in need of resources regarding human trafficking should contact the Family Partnership at 612-728-2080.

Elliot Hughes

Reporter

Elliot Hughes is a general assignment reporter for the Star Tribune.

