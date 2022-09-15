Bloomington public schools on Wednesday notified parents that officials are pausing the use of a learning platform after several families in the district received a "graphically inappropriate meme."

The app, Seesaw, shut down all messaging capabilities nationwide, according to a message to parents from John Weisser, executive director of technology and information services, on Wednesday. Weisser noted the district's system has not been breached and that it is waiting for a further direction from Seesaw.

"We know situations like this can be concerning for you," Weisser said in the message. "We are pausing the use of Seesaw for students this morning until we receive further assurances from Seesaw that the issue is resolved."

The attack on Seesaw happened late Tuesday, according to an update posted on the service's website. The platform was not compromised, but some individual accounts were compromised and then used to send an "inappropriate message."

"Widely available compromised emails/passwords that were reused across services were used to gain unauthorized access to Seesaw accounts," according to the update. "We have no evidence to suggest this attacker performed additional actions or accessed data in Seesaw beyond logging in and sending a message from these compromised accounts."

The platform plans to resume its services Thursday.

Seesaw is used by over 10 million teachers, students and family members every month across more than 75% of schools in the country, according to the service's website.