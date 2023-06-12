Bloomington police said Monday they are looking for the driver who purposely ran over a cat with a compact SUV and killed the animal.

The incident occurred last month near the intersection of 105th Street and Florida Avenue, police said.

Police released photos showing the suspect in front of the vehicle, a newer model black Kia Soul. Two of the photos were timestamped May 9 at 9:20 a.m.

"The driver of this vehicle placed a cat under the front passenger tire, then drove over the cat, killing it," a statement from police read. "The vehicle is then seen circling back and driving over the cat a second time."

Police said they are also trying to find the vehicle.

Anyone with information about this incident is being directed to contact Police Detective Harms at 952-563-4689.