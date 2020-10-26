A Bloomington husband and wife were each sentenced to six months of home detention for the fatal decision to leave their children ages 9, 4 and 21 months home alone for nearly two hours, only to return and find the youngest floating unconscious in the bathtub.

Eddy Pierre Louis, 55, and Sabina Pierre Louis, 27, were sentenced in Hennepin County District Court after each pleaded guilty to second-degree manslaughter in connection with the drowning death in September 2019 of Asher Louis.

Along with the six months of electronic home monitoring, sentences for both Friday include 150 hours of community work service while serving three years’ probation.

They also must follow requirements laid out by county Child Protection Services, undergo family therapy, complete a parenting class and continue with mental health programming.

Authorities alleged that the couple dried and dressed their unresponsive son, drove him to Fairview Southdale Hospital in Edina instead of calling 911, and fabricated a story to protect themselves.

The mother and father admitted that the children were asleep when they left together for grocery shopping and believed the kids would remain asleep until their returned to their apartment.

Upon their return, their 9-year-old was still sleeping, but they heard the 4-year-old in the bathroom, went in and discovered Asher in the tub.