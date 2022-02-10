Bob Countryman hopped around the metro area for years touring local breweries with his wife, Abby, their dogs and cribbage board in tow. But now they can finally enjoy the craft beer and atmosphere of a brewery in their hometown of Bloomington.

Countryman on Friday will open Nine Mile Brewing, Bloomington's first brewery since residents overwhelmingly approved removal of a provision in the city charter that prohibited breweries. The 10,500-square-foot space is finished with reclaimed wood and features game tables, a gas fireplace and views of the 10-barrel brewing system.

"I love going to taprooms," he said. "We'll play cribbage, we'll have a couple beers, and you see people with kids and other dogs, and I feel like I have met and talked to people in taprooms way more than I would in your typical bar."

The taps at Nine Mile Brewing in Bloomington.

Countryman inquired with city officials four years ago about changing the charter so local brewery taps could flow like Nine Mile Creek, the brewery's namesake that runs through the south metro.

Other Bloomington residents also ready for a local brewery were asking the City Council to open the tap. Some went door-knocking to raise awareness of the 2019 ballot question to allow breweries in the city. Nearly 80% of voters approved the measure.

Anita Smithson and her husband, Joe, who were part of that campaign, belong to the Nine Mile founders club — 150 couples, 50 individuals and eight businesses, mostly all from Bloomington. By investing $1,000 to get Nine Mile up and running, founders get their beer free for life.

"We were happy to be part of the process to raise awareness about the ballot issue and ultimately have that pass, and we're very excited for the team at Nine Mile," Anita Smithson said. "I think they're going to be a great asset to the community."

After getting over the legal hurdles, Countryman and his crew of owners and investors, all from Bloomington, faced another challenge to opening: COVID-19. The pandemic caused supply-chain issues that pushed back construction and delayed the opening by a few months.

But Nine Mile is still the city's first brewery, a goal for Countryman along with brewing good beer and offering a friendly atmosphere. He said he wants the taproom to be a community gathering spot.

"That's why we put it right in the center of the city," Countryman said. The brewery is off Interstate 35W at 9555 James Av. S., an industrial-commercial section of the city.

He enlisted an experienced crew from popular Minneapolis breweries: Ilan Klages-Mundt, a founding member of Insight Brewing, and John Leingang, former head brewer at Dangerous Man Brewing.

Nine Mile Brewing patrons lined up for beer during Wednesday’s gathering for founders club members.

Nine Mile will open a dog-friendly patio when things warm up, and plans to offer 2,000 square feet of event space for live music and private rentals.

"It feels like we move all over trying to check out new breweries," said Caleb Bousu at the founders' opening Wednesday. "Having one in your own [city] — it feels like it's about time."

Countryman said the local craft beer industry has been supportive of Nine Mile and he looks forward to welcoming more breweries to Bloomington to extend that culture of collaboration.

"If you get two or three [breweries]," he said, "then Bloomington becomes a destination spot."