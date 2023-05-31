The Bloomington Port Authority is moving to buy property near the Mall of America that includes a Marriott hotel.

During a special meeting Tuesday evening, the Port Authority Commission voted to pursue the purchase of three parcels: 1918, 2008 and 2020 American Boulevard East. The parcels, across American Boulevard from Ikea, contain one of six Marriott hotels near the mall.

Commissioners met behind closed doors for nearly an hour to discuss the purchase.

They did not say what the Port Authority intends to do with the hotel property. But the land is immediately adjacent to the site where Bloomington wants to see a massive pavilion built for the World Expo 2027.

Bloomington is competing against four other cities around the world to host the Expo, essentially a super-sized trade show. The winning city will be announced on June 21.

If selected, Bloomington officials hope the expo will draw up to 14 million visitors to Minnesota in the summer of 2027. The state Legislature has approved spending $10 million for initial expo planning, should Bloomington's bid be selected.

The three parcels the Port Authority is pursuing are owned by a limited-liability corporation, CP Minneapolis, which is registered in Kentucky.

The parcels were last sold in December 1998, according to Hennepin County property records, for a total of $35 million.

The county office now estimates the value of the land and hotel building at a total of $21.6 million — about $10 million for 1918 American Boulevard East, $6.12 million for 2008 American Boulevard and $5.42 million for 2020 American Boulevard.