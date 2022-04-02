A Bloomington man was hit and killed by a vehicle early Saturday morning, police said.

According to the Bloomington Police Department, the 66-year-old man was hit about 5 a.m. on E. 98th Street near 2nd Avenue and died shortly after being taken to Hennepin County Medical Center. The name of the victim has not been released pending notification of his family.

According to police, witnesses said the victim was pulling a trailer and got out of his vehicle to retrieve some items that had fallen from the trailer onto the road. While out of the vehicle, he was struck by a vehicle heading eastbound on 2nd Avenue.

The 26-year-old driver stopped immediately and was cooperative with police, according to the report. The driver showed no signs of impairment, police said.

The Minnesota State Patrol and Bloomington police are continuing to investigate the incident.