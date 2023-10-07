More from Star Tribune
High Schools
Friday's prep sports results
Scores and results from around the metro.
www.startribune.com
Bloomington Jefferson defeats Robbinsdale Cooper 34-20
Bloomington Jefferson improved to 5-1 this season.
High Schools
Football Friday's big moments: Rosemount pulls off upset on final play
A two-point conversion clinched the victory over No. 2 Lakeville South.
High Schools
Easy as 1-2-3-4-5: Jefferson wins by scoring on first five possessions
Jonathan Weber scored three touchdowns for the Jaguars in the victory over Robbinsdale Cooper.
Vikings
Ex-Twin Pat Mahomes returns to Minnesota to watch his son play Vikings
Patrick Mahomes will face the Vikings for the first time Sunday, and his father, a former Twins pitcher, will be in the stands at U.S. Bank Stadium.