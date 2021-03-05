Bloomington police have surrounded a Goodwill store as they continue to search for a suspect who crashed a vehicle early Friday and fled the scene.

Officers were investigating a stolen vehicle involved in a crash near American Boulevard and Lyndale Avenue before 6 a.m. when a suspect ran from the scene. Ammunition was found in the vehicle, police said.

"We currently have a building in the area surrounded," the department said in a tweet.

The building is a Goodwill store on the 7800 block of Lyndale Avenue S., a spokeswoman for the nonprofit confirmed. No employees or customers were in the store, which was scheduled to open at 10 a.m.

"All employees are safe and not on site at this time," said spokeswoman Melissa Becker. "We are cooperating with local law enforcement."

Police requested that people stay away from the area.

As the incident dragged into its fourth hour just before 10 a.m., northbound Lyndale remained closed to vehicle traffic at 82nd Street and southbound Lyndale closed at I-494. Eastbound American Boulevard was closed at Lyndale Avenue and the westbound lanes remained closed at Grand Avenue.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

Tim Harlow • 612-673-7768