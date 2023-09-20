The technique is ancient but the look is modern.

This fall, Eastern Indian block printing is giving a glow to comforters, quilts, throws and pillows. Artisans carve designs, like the floral and geometrically aligned patterns shown here, into wood blocks, then ink and press them onto fabric. The handwork is complex and careful.

Makers play with materials, printing on crisp or soft cotton and embroidered or quilted pieces to create a range of textures. The heft of the fabrics range from lighter cotton for fall's warmer days to heavier velvets for when winter comes closer. Handblock artists blend patterns, too, mixing and matching hues like the deep golden and tangerine prints shown here.

This old method provides a fresh take on autumn.

Front bed: Green and russet gingham twin sheet sets, $159 each, schoolhouse.com; white embroidered Lilly Pulitzer pillowcase, part of twin set, $149, pbteen.com; Mariposa dark horseradish pillow and insert, $63, westelm.com; velvet moss twin quilt, $435, johnrobshaw.com; queen Golden Burst block print cotton quilt, $239, kalyanatextiles.com. Back bed: velvet moss sham, $90, johnrobshaw.com; king Marigold cotton block print quilt, $289, kalyanatextiles.com. Side table: handcrafted glass bead string in copper, $40, cement pumpkin, $30, potterybarn.com. Background chair: botanical block print pillow, $99; curled brass fox, $269; rejuvenation.com. Location: Grey Cloud House, St. Paul Park.

Barbara Schmidt, creative director/stylist, studiobstyle.com; photo by Ryan Dyer, ryandyer.com