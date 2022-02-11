Blizzard conditions have led to scores of crashes Friday morning across northwest Minnesota and led the Minnesota Department of Transportation and the State Patrol to shut down several major roads, including a 50-mile stretch of Interstate 94 from Fergus Falls to Moorhead.

Whiteout conditions have reduced visibility to almost zero throughout the Red River Valley and gusty winds and falling temperatures and snow have sent dozens of semitrailer trucks and vehicles into ditches and medians, said Sgt. Jesse Grabow of the Minnesota State Patrol.

"Surfaces are very slick, the National Weather Service in Grand Forks, N.D. said. "Consider delaying or cancelling travel through the morning."

A blizzard warning remains in effect until noon in Minnesota in an area from Fergus Falls north to the Canadian border, including Thief River Falls, Crookston, Detroit Lakes and Roseau. The warning also includes several counties on the North Dakota side of the Red River, including the cities of Fargo, Grand Forks and Langdon, the Weather Service said.

The inclement weather had several multi-vehicle crashes blocking roads, MnDOT said.

At 9 a.m., in addition to I-94, the following roads remained closed:

Hwy. 10 from Moorhead to Detroit Lakes

Hwy. 75 from Perley to Wolverton

Hwy. 9 from Borup to Barnesville

Hwy. 32 from north of Ulen to Highway 34

Hwy. 34 from I-94 to Dunvilla

Hwy. 108 from I-94 to Pelican Rapids

When a road is closed it is illegal to drive on it, the agency warned. Motorists can be fined up to $1,000 and/or sentenced to 90 days in jail. In addition, if travelers need to be rescued from a closed road, other expenses and penalties will apply, MnDOT said.

Travel was not advised elsewhere across northwestern Minnesota, MnDOT said.

Conditions are expected to begin improving by noon, the weather service said.