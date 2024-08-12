Blink Fitness, an affordable gym operator owned by Equinox, files for Chapter 11 bankruptcy

In its Chapter 11 petition, which was filed in Delaware bankruptcy court, Blink listed both assets and liabilities in the $100 million to $500 million range. Total debts for Blink and its affiliates filing for Chapter 11 amount more than $280 million, according to a court affidavit from Chief Restructuring Officer Steven Shenker Monday, which also suggests the debtors may reject leases of certain facilities that are no longer in operation as part of wider cost-cutting efforts.