Blind tennis champion Naqi Rizvi lobbies for sport's awareness and Paralympic inclusion

LONDON — Naqi Rizvi loves the ''absolute freedom'' he feels on the tennis court.
Winning titles is fun, too.
The 34-year-old blind tennis champion is on a mission to not only raise awareness but also elevate the sport into the Paralympics.
"That would be the dream, and I'd love to be the first Paralympic champion if I can,'' Rizvi said.
The London resident, fully blind from the age of 7 because of congenital glaucoma, only took up the sport a decade ago and is now the No. 1-ranked men's player in the world for his category.
Also an avid runner, Rizvi has completed two marathons and although jogging with a guide is great, tennis offers more.
''On a tennis court, I have absolute freedom because I know where the boundaries are, no one needs to tell me which way to turn, I don't need to have a cane or anything of this sort," he told The Associated Press during a practice session at the National Tennis Center in southwest London.
"It's just the absolute sense of freedom to know that I can run comfortably, make my own decisions, and then be able to play points or rallies. It's just incredible.''