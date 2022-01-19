NEW DELHI — An explosion on an Indian navy ship killed three sailors Tuesday, the defense ministry said. It is unclear whether others were injured or what caused the blast.
The crew on the INS Ranvir acted quickly to bring the situation under control and no major damage has been reported so far, the defense ministry said.
The blast occurred in an internal compartment on the ship while it at the Naval Dockyard in the western city of Mumbai, officials said.
A board of inquiry has been set up to investigate what happened.
The Ranvir has been on cross coast deployment from the Eastern Naval Command since November and was due to return to its home port shortly, the ministry's statement said.
