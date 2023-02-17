LJUBLJANA, Slovenia — An explosion at a fireworks company in central Slovenia has killed at least one person and seriously injured two, police said on Friday.
The blast occurred around 12.30 a.m. in Vrhinika, a town located southwest of Slovenia's capital, Ljubljana. Videos from the scene showed huge amounts of smoke billowing from the site.
The cause of the blast was not immediately known.
Police and firefighters sealed off the area. The local civil protection organization in Vrhnika said the blast happened on the premises of the Hamex company.
On its website, Hamex describes itself as a manufacturer of professional fireworks and a designer of pyrotechnic displays.
