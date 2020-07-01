NEW DELHI — A boiler exploded at a government-run electricity plant in southern India on Wednesday, killing at least five workers, police said.
Police officer Suresh Kanan said 16 workers were hospitalized with injuries near the power plant in Tamil Nadu state.
Kanan said the cause of the blast was being investigated.
The plant is located at Neyveli, around 190 kilometers (120 miles) south of Chennai, the state capital. It employs 2,000 workers.
It was the second blast at the plant in the past two months. An explosion there in May injured eight workers.
