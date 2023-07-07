MOSCOW — A blast at a Russian explosives plant on Friday killed six people and injured two more, emergency officials said.
The explosion occurred as workers were dismantling equipment at one of the workshops of the Promsintez plant in Russia's Samara region, some 800 kilometers (500 miles) southeast of Moscow, Russian state news agency RIA Novosti reported, citing emergency officials.
The blast didn't start a fire, the report said.
Promsintez is one of the main producers of industrial explosives in Russia. It is located in the town of Chapayevsk in the Samara region.
