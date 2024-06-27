The party will be on in Blaine's Aquatore Park this weekend, as the north metro suburb celebrates its annual Blaine Festival — and debuts a new addition to the park.

Festivities start at 4 p.m. Friday with a ribbon cutting to officially dedicate the park's splashy new band shell. Last year, the city tore down a building dating to 1971 to make way for the 10,000-square-foot facility that includes a stage, restrooms, meeting space and storage rooms.

The city spent $3 million on the building at 9191 Lincoln St. NE., and the Blaine Festival kicked in $1 million.

The Johnny Holm Band will play at the band shell at 8:30 p.m. Friday with a host of performances scheduled for Saturday and Sunday as part of the civic celebration featuring a carnival, dunk tank, car show and family activities. A parade will take place at noon Saturday on Jefferson Street.

Additional concerts and family and kids shows will be held at the band shell later this summer as part of Blaine's Performance in the Park series.