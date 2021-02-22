Blaine police are seeking the public's assistance in a case involving a missing 18-year-old woman.

Rose Sanchez was last seen on foot at 4:15 p.m. Saturday near the Northtown Mall in Blaine. Sanchez is white, approximately 5 feet 5, 240 pounds, with shoulder-length brown/blonde hair.

When last seen, Sanchez was wearing glasses and a white shirt with a bright-colored floral design, ripped jeans and a blue neck gaiter donned with stars. She was carrying a white purse, but was not wearing a coat.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact the Blaine Police Department at 763-427-1212. The number associated with this case is 21036764.

Janet Moore • 612-673-7752

@ByJanetMoore