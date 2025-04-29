Blades Brown is 17 and already facing a fork in the road of his pro golf career

Blades Brown is still three weeks away from his 18th birthday and already facing another fork in the road.
The first big turn came in December when Brown decided to skip college and turn professional without status on any tour.
He has played four PGA Tour events on sponsor exemptions and made one cut, a tie for 34th in the Mexico Open. He took two sponsor exemptions on the Korn Ferry Tour and made the cut without cracking the top 40.
And then one week changed everything.
Brown used the third of his maximum four exemptions on the Korn Ferry Tour last week at the Veritex Bank Championship in Arlington, Texas. He opened with a 61 and finished in a five-way tie for second place, three shots behind Johnny Keefer.
The next stop was supposed to be a 45-minute drive north of Dallas for the CJ Cup Byron Nelson on the PGA Tour with a $9.9 million purse. Instead, Brown chose to fly to Mexico for another Korn Ferry Tour start.
It would appear to be the right turn.
That runner-up finish was worth 167 points and moved Brown to No. 44 on the Korn Ferry Tour points list. That leaves him just 53 points away from special temporary membership, which is crucial to someone in his position.