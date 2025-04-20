Blackwood is new in net for playoff-experienced Avalanche and seeks a 2-0 series lead over Stars

DALLAS — Mackenzie Blackwood is already fitting right in with these Colorado Avalanche in their eighth consecutive postseason, and a roster filled with playoff experience that includes 10 players who were part of their Stanley Cup title three years ago.
Even though the 28-year-old goalie has now played in all of one game in the NHL playoffs.
''When you have a guy like that back there, that gives you that confidence. He's very calm in the net, so you know if you do something or make a mistake, he's going to be there,'' said veteran defenseman Cale Makar, the 2022 Conn Smythe Trophy winner. ''Hopefully he can continue to do it, because he's a huge piece of our team.''
The Avalanche acquired Blackwood from San Jose in a trade on December 9 and signed him to a new $26.25 million, five-year contract right after Christmas. They now have a 1-0 lead in their first-round Western Conference series against the Dallas Stars after he made 23 saves in his postseason debut.
''He's an amazing goalie. I have a lot of trust in him,'' said Nathan MacKinnon, the 2023-24 NHL MVP who had two goals and an assist in the series-opening 5-1 win. ''It could have easily been 2-2. … It's a completely different game with his saves.''
Game 2 is Monday night in Dallas.
This is the eighth postseason series in a row since 2022 that the Stars lost the opener. They still made it to the Western Conference Final each of the past two seasons, and last year did that even after losing the first two games of their opening-round series at home against Vegas.
''Yeah, obviously we don't want to be in this situation,'' Stars forward Wyatt Johnston said. ''But we've had a lot of experience being down 1-0 in a series, so I think that gives us a positive note, that we know we're able to come back from it.''