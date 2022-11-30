PHOENIX — Jovan Blacksher Jr.'s 21 points helped Grand Canyon defeat Alcorn State 80-72 on Tuesday.

Blacksher also added five assists for the Antelopes (6-2). Rayshon Harrison scored 18 points, shooting 6 for 12 (2 for 5 from 3-point range) and 4 of 5 from the free throw line. Noah Baumann was 5-of-8 shooting (4 for 6 from distance) to finish with 14 points.

Byron Joshua led the way for the Braves (3-5) with 30 points. Jeremiah Kendall added 14 points and eight rebounds for Alcorn State. Dekedran Thorn also had 14 points.

