PHOENIX — Jovan Blacksher Jr. scored 23 points — adding four assists and four steals — and Grand Canyon held off San Francisco 49-48 on Saturday night, handing the Dons their first loss of the season.
Blacksher sank 9 of 17 shots from the floor for the Antelopes (10-2), who shot just 34,5% overall.
Yauhen Massalski finished with 18 points and 13 rebounds for the Dons (10-1).
___
For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/hub/college-basketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25
