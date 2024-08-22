Blackouts in extreme weather drive demand for cleaner backup power

''A lot of people start with a power station of that size, and they might use it for camping, they might use it for recreation, tailgating,'' said Brian Essenmacher, North America head of business development at EcoFlow, which also designs products that can be used for recreational vehicles and homes that are not connected to the grid. ''I could plug probably a couple of deep freezers and a refrigerator into this, and it would run it for a day plus."