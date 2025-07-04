Power outage hits the Czech Republic and disrupts Prague public transport

PRAGUE — A temporary power outage hit parts of the Czech Republic's capital and other areas of the country Friday, bringing public transport and trains to a standstill, officials said.
Prague's entire subway network was inoperative starting at noon, the capital city's transport authority said, though subway service was restored within half an hour.
Prime Minister Petr Fiala said in a post on X that the outage hit other parts of the country and authorities were dealing with the problem.
''We are facing an extraordinary and unpleasant situation,'' Fiala said, adding it was a priority to renew power supplies.
The CEPS power grid operator acknowledged problems in parts of four regions in northern and eastern Czech Republic. It said a fallen electricity line in the northwestern part of the country was identified as a possible cause for the outage.
Officials have ruled out a cyber or terror attack.
Of the eight substations in the grid that were affected, including a major one in Prague, five renewed operations in less than two hours, CEPS said.
Industry and Trade Minister Lukas Vlcek said the cause was likely a ''mechanical malfunction.''