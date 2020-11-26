FLORENCE, Ala. — Jamari Blackmon scored 18 points and Emanuel Littles had 16 points and 15 rebounds as North Alabama romped past Oakwood 98-74 on Wednesday in a season opener.
C.J. Brim and James Anderson II had 15 points each for the for the Lions. Brim also had seven rebounds.
Xa'Zavier Jones had 16 points for the Ambassadors. Victor Fuller added 14 points. Justin Perry had 13 points and seven rebounds.
