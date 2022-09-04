Tap the bookmark to save this article.

JONESBORO, Ark. — James Blackman threw two touchdown passes and ran for two scores to power Arkansas State to a 58-3 victory over FCS-member Grambling in a season opener on Saturday.

Blackman threw for 155 yards on 12-of-16 passing with two TDs in the first half. He also scored on a 9-yard run to lead the Red Wolves to a 30-0 lead. Blackman's scoring throws went to Champ Flemings for 29 yards and Seydou Traore for 13.

Blackman opened the scoring in the second half with a 2-yard TD run. Johnnie Lang, AJ Mayer and Mike Sharpe II added scoring runs. Blackman took a seat after completing 3 of 4 passes in the third quarter. He finished with 210 yards.

Lang rushed for 124 yards on 13 carries and Flemings finished with seven catches for 122 yards.

Garrett Urban kicked a 30-yard field goal in the third quarter for Grambling.

