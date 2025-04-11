Blackhawks score 4 3rd-period goals for 5-2 win over Bruins

BOSTON — Nick Foligno scored a pair of goals, Arvid Soderblom made 31 saves and the Chicago Blackhawks beat the Boston Bruins 5-2 on Thursday night.
Ryan Donato, Tyler Bertuzzi and Kevin Korchinski also had goals for the Blackhawks, who scored four goals in third period to pull away. Foligno's second goal was an empty-netter.
David Pastrnak and Morgan Geekie had a goal and an assist each for the Bruins and Jeremy Swayman made 16 saves. Boston has lost 13 of its last 15 games and is in last place in the Eastern Conference.
Bruins forward Riley Duran played in his first NHL game. A native of the Boston suburb of Woburn, he has 12 goals and four assists in 58 games this season for Boston's AHL affiliate in Providence.
Takeaways
Neither team is playoff-bound, but Chicago is now 3-6-1 over its last 10 games.
The Bruins are trying to climb out of the Eastern Conference cellar and had some hope after winning two of their pervious three, but took a step back in the loss to the Blackhawks.
Key moment