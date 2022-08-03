MILWAUKEE — Milwaukee will host an NHL game for the first time in more than three decades when the Chicago Blackhawks face the Minnesota Wild at Fiserv Forum, the home of the NBA's Milwaukee Bucks.
The Oct. 2 preseason matchup marks the first NHL game at Milwaukee since 1993. It's the first time the Blackhawks have played at Milwaukee since facing the Los Angeles Kings at the Bradley Center on Dec. 1, 1992.
The Bradley Center, the Bucks' former home, hosted NHL preseason games and regular-season games annually from 1988-93.
___
More AP NHL: https://apnews.com/hub/NHL and https://twitter.com/AP_Sports
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More from Star Tribune
More From Star Tribune
More From Sports
Sports
WNBA's Griner convicted at drug trial, sentenced to 9 years
U.S. basketball star Brittney Griner was convicted Thursday in Russia of drug possession and sentenced to nine years in prison following a politically charged trial that came amid soaring tensions between Moscow and Washington over Ukraine and could lead to a high-stakes prisoner exchange between the two world powers.
Sports
Broncos sign WR Shepherd to fill Patrick's roster spot
The Denver Broncos have signed free agent receiver Darrius Shepherd, who played for the Green Bay Packers for two years and played this spring for the New Jersey Generals of the USFL.
Sports
A look at Brittney Griner's career on, off basketball court
A timeline of key events in Brittney Griner's career on and off the basketball court:
Sports
Iman Shumpert arrested at Texas airport for pot possession
Former NBA player Iman Shumpert was arrested at the Dallas Fort Worth International Airport on Saturday for allegedly trying to bring six ounces of cannabis through security.
Business
EPL sets high bar in European soccer, finances and glamor
The world's richest soccer league starts a new season in England on Friday as the rest of Europe looks for ways to catch up.