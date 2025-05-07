Wires

Black smoke pours out of the Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating no pope was elected on the conclave's 1st ballot

Black smoke pours out of the Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating no pope was elected on the conclave's 1st ballot.

The Associated Press
May 7, 2025 at 7:03PM

VATICAN CITY — Black smoke pours out of the Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating no pope was elected on the conclave's 1st ballot.

about the writer

about the writer

The Associated Press

The Associated Press

More from Wires

See More

Wires

Three former Memphis police officers acquitted on all charges in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in 2023

Three former Memphis police officers acquitted on all charges in the fatal beating of Tyre Nichols in 2023.

Wires

Black smoke pours out of the Sistine Chapel chimney, indicating no pope was elected on the conclave's 1st ballot

Wires

Syria's leader says his country is holding indirect talks with Israel to prevent recent escalation from worsening