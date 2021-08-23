BLACK RIVER FALLS, Wis. — A Black River Falls man killed himself during a traffic stop in western Wisconsin, police said Monday.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office issued a news releases saying a deputy stopped 39-year-old Robert Goodbear of Black River Falls on Saturday night.
While the deputy was waiting for back-up to conduct field sobriety tests, Goodbear got out of his vehicle with a gun and shot himself while walking toward the deputy, the release said. Goodbear was taken to a hospital but died on Sunday.
The Jackson County Sheriff's Office has asked the Clark County Sheriff's Office to investigate.
