Black rights activists convicted of conspiracy, not guilty of acting as Russian agents

They include Omali Yeshitela, the 82-year-old chairman of the U.S.-based organization focused on Black empowerment and the effort to obtain reparations for slavery and what it considers the past genocide of Africans. Also convicted were Penny Hess, 78, and Jesse Nevel, 34, two leaders of branches of the group's white allies. A fourth defendant, Augustus C. Romain Jr., 38, was kicked out of the Uhurus in 2018 and established his own group in Atlanta called The Black Hammer.