Black Lives Matter street murals stand as an enduring reminder of protests against racism

In 2020, after a summer of protests rocked U.S. cities, the words ''Black Lives Matter'' went from the rallying cry of racial justice demonstrators to words lining the very roads along which they marched.
After the deaths of George Floyd, Breonna Taylor and Ahmaud Arbery, towns and cities nationwide commissioned artists to paint BLM street murals in solidarity with the reckoning on police brutality and racism prompted by the unprecedented, multiracial mass rallies.
Five years on, many of the murals are still maintained by activists and community groups, while wear and tear, construction and vandalism spelled the end of others. And the mural widely thought to have inspired them all — 35-foot-tall (11-meter-tall) yellow capital letters painted on a street one block from the White House — is gone.
Muriel Bowser, the mayor of Washington, D.C., ordered crews to remove the BLM mural in March under pressure from the Republican-led Congress. Bowser noted that the mural — an act of defiance against President Donald Trump's first administration — ''inspired millions of people and helped our city through a painful period.''
Keyonna Jones, one of seven artists who painted Black Lives Matter Plaza, said she understands why Bowser acted and that the mural's removal doesn't take away from its historic importance.
''To see it replicated all over the world within 24 hours,'' Jones said during the demolition of the plaza. "I think is what really speaks to the power of art and so that is my favorite part about the whole experience."
According to Urban Art Mapping, a database of public street art, nearly 150 ''Black Lives Matter'' murals remain.
Lindsey Owen, an art historian in Chicago, said each one represents the shared cultural and political purpose of a community.