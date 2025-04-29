Black female WWII unit, 'Six Triple Eight,' to receive congressional honor

The only Black, all-female unit to serve in Europe during World War II, commonly known as the ''Six Triple Eight,'' will be presented Tuesday with the Congressional Gold Medal, following a long-running campaign to recognize their efforts.
The 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion was credited with solving a growing mail crisis during its stint in England and, upon their return, serving as a role model to generations of Black women who joined the military.
They cleared out a backlog of about 17 million pieces of mail in three months, twice as fast as projected. The battalion would go on to serve in France before returning home. And like many Black units during World War II, their exploits never got the attention afforded their white counterparts — until now.
At a ceremony scheduled to be held in Emancipation Hall at the Capitol Visitor Center, House Speaker Mike Johnson and others will present the medal to the family of the unit commander, Lt. Col. Charity Adams Earley.
Kim Guise, senior curator and director of curatorial affairs at the National WWII Museum, said there are only two women living from the 855 who served in the unit.
''That really shows how long this recognition took,'' Guise said. ''It is really important to recognize the accomplishments of these women and what they went through to serve their country in war time.''
Wisconsin Rep. Gwen Moore, who co-sponsored legislation to award the medal to the 6888th Central Postal Directory Battalion, called it a long overdue honor for the women in the unit.
''These heroes deserve their dues; and I am so glad their story is being told,'' Moore, a Democrat, told The Associated Press on Monday. ''I am especially honored to ensure my constituent Ms. Anna Mae Robertson and the many others who served with her, are recognized for their selfless service.''