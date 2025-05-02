Black dandyism etches place into Met Gala history — and global visibility

LOS ANGELES — Black dandyism is taking center stage at the Met Gala, with cultural powerhouses leading this subversive, sharply tailored style into the global fashion spotlight.
As a gala host committee member, Janelle Monáe and other trendsetters are helping shape the conversation, framing Black dandyism as a proud tradition — rather than a mere trend — claiming its long-overdue moment of visibility.
''It's always important to educate and reeducate to the world as much as we possibly can through art and through our greatness,'' said Monáe, the Grammy-nominated performer who had made dandy style a signature of her fashion.
Monáe, inspired by family members who proudly sported the look throughout her upbringing, views the spotlight as an opportunity to pay homage to the past and inspire the future.
''Dandyism is pretty much a part of my fashion DNA through tailoring and suiting,'' the singer-actor said. ''I've honored my ancestors and my family who wore their uniforms, wore their suits to serve our community. It fell right in line with who I am, and the people I want to bring with me that helped build this country.''
On Monday, with the world watching, a wave of fashion disruptors and stylists will usher Black dandyism from the margins to the Met Gala, as the Metropolitan Museum of Art unveils its new costume exhibit, ''Superfine: Tailoring Black Style.'' It marks the Met's first show centered exclusively on Black designers and the first in more than two decades to spotlight menswear. It's also a tribute to the rich legacy of dandyism, a style that has long carved space for radical self-expression, especially for those overlooked or misunderstood.
''It's been a long time coming,'' said Kyle Smith, the NFL's first-ever fashion editor, who has styled the league's top players, including Cincinnati Bengals quarterback Joe Burrow, Los Angeles Rams wideout Puka Nacua and receiver Kenny Stills.
''It's great to see the recognition that Black culture is having or has in fashion for years,'' Smith said. ''It's been there and very subtle, or just not recognized. I think this year's theme is long overdue. I'm excited to see everybody's outfits and how they interact with the idea of Black dandyism.''