Black dandyism etches place into Met Gala history — and global visibility

''We are the walking versions that they imagined,'' said El Lewis, an Atlanta-based stylist, who has worked with several entertainers including Usher, Young Thug, Chloe and Halle Bailey, and Justin Skye. ''A lot of these people died not being able to have these realities come to fruition. We have a lot of autonomy to ourselves, and I think that's what they were probably seeking. They wanted to be able to do anything at any moment at any time. And I think that's what they get to see us do.''